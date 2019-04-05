Delta Air Lines (DAL) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.22.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $1,060,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,981.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $249,761.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,620.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and have sold 70,436 shares valued at $3,602,036. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2,920.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

