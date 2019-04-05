Delta Air Lines (DAL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Cowen

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DAL. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, December 17th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.01. 2,024,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,221,954. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $1,854,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,156.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $324,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and have sold 70,436 shares valued at $3,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2,920.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.