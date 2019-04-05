Davita Inc (DVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Analysts expect that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.91 billion. Davita posted sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full year sales of $11.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Davita had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Davita by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,943,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,229,000 after acquiring an additional 285,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,886. Davita has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

