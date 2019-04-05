David Domzalski Sells 5,096 Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) Stock

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) CEO David Domzalski sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $19,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FOMX stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $207.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

