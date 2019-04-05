Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $47.43, but opened at $50.48. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 5397662 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $797,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,955.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $93,085.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $55.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,170 shares of company stock worth $2,158,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000.

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

