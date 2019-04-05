Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $204,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $289,731.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,274.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,170 shares of company stock worth $2,158,911 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

