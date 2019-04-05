DAPPSTER Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (DLISK)

DAPPSTER (CURRENCY:DLISK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One DAPPSTER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPPSTER has a total market capitalization of $37,879.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DAPPSTER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAPPSTER has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00019178 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

DAPPSTER Coin Profile

DAPPSTER uses the hashing algorithm. DAPPSTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DAPPSTER’s official Twitter account is @Dlisk_promo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPPSTER is dlisk.com

Buying and Selling DAPPSTER

DAPPSTER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPPSTER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPPSTER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPPSTER using one of the exchanges listed above.

