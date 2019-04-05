Daniel E. Manning Sells 21,875 Shares of Avalara Inc (AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Daniel E. Manning sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVLR stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 127.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Avalara by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

