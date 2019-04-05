D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Vericel Corp (VCEL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,691 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vericel worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vericel by 17.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCEL. BidaskClub cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Shares of VCEL opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $748.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 3.02. Vericel Corp has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.69 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $170,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,211 shares of company stock valued at $655,905. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

