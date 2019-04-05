D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $1.92 Million Position in BOK Financial Co. (BOKF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 266,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,125,000 after buying an additional 52,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,125,000 after buying an additional 52,210 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,737,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). BOK Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $422.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Kaiser purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.83 per share, for a total transaction of $257,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOKF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.95.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

