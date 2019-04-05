CX Institutional Takes $263,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,030,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after purchasing an additional 363,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after purchasing an additional 363,583 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in Paychex by 8,881.0% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,859,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 1,614,724.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477,303 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,534 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $447,645.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,519.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,618.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,618 shares of company stock worth $13,079,735. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

