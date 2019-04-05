CX Institutional Has $735,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.93 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

