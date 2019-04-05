CX Institutional Acquires 1,544 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 365.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,044.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,178,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,126,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $198,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

