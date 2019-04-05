CVS Health (CVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.77

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.77 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 13540245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,685.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

