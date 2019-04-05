CSX (CSX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at SNS Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at SNS Securities from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of CSX to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. CSX has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.