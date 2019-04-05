CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.27% of CSW Industrials worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $872.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.30. CSW Industrials Inc has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other CSW Industrials news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,614.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

