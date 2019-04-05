Crown Media (CRWN) Earns “Average” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their average rating on shares of Crown Media (NASDAQ:CRWN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Crown Media has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $6.16.

Crown Media Holdings, Inc owns and operates two pay television networks Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. The Company operates in Network segment. Through its subsidiary, Crown Media United States, the Company owns, operates and distributes the Networks. The Company’s Networks offer a range of entertainment programming for adults and families, including original series, lifestyle programming, television series, movies, miniseries, theatricals, romances, literary classics, television specials and contemporary stories.

