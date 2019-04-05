Critical Survey: Eventbrite (EB) and Its Competitors

Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Eventbrite to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Eventbrite alerts:

This table compares Eventbrite and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite Competitors -4.73% -8.07% -1.79%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eventbrite and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 4 1 0 2.20 Eventbrite Competitors 705 2505 5490 277 2.59

Eventbrite presently has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 51.98%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 88.59%. Given Eventbrite’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $291.61 million -$64.08 million -14.25 Eventbrite Competitors $7.97 billion $1.87 billion 12.64

Eventbrite’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eventbrite competitors beat Eventbrite on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.