Critical Review: R C M Technologies (RCMT) and Corporate Resource Services (CRRSQ)

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) and Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of R C M Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of R C M Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares R C M Technologies and Corporate Resource Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R C M Technologies $200.35 million 0.26 $2.71 million $0.31 13.10 Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

R C M Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Profitability

This table compares R C M Technologies and Corporate Resource Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R C M Technologies 1.36% 15.36% 5.01% Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for R C M Technologies and Corporate Resource Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R C M Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

R C M Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.78%. Given R C M Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe R C M Technologies is more favorable than Corporate Resource Services.

Volatility and Risk

R C M Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Resource Services has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

R C M Technologies beats Corporate Resource Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, the Puerto Rico, and Serbia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The company also serves aerospace/defense, educational institution, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and the public sector and technology industries. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

About Corporate Resource Services

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. provides diversified technology, staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work. The company's staffing solutions include customized employee pre-training and testing, on-site facilities management, vendor management, risk assessment and management, market analyses, and productivity/occupational engineering studies. It provides administrative and light industrial staffing solutions; permanent and temporary professional, administrative, and clerical solutions to financial services, entertainment, media, advertising, fashion, and other companies; software and related hosting and technology services; and professional insurance industry staffing solutions for personnel in claims processing, customer services, and related fields. The company operates 250 staffing and on-site facilities. Corporate Resource Services, Inc. offers its services to various clients ranging from sole proprietorships to Fortune 1000 companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. On July 23, 2015, Corporate Resource Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

