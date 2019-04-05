Critical Review: Cache (CACH) and RTW Retailwinds (RTW)

Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) and RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cache and RTW Retailwinds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cache 0 0 0 0 N/A RTW Retailwinds 0 1 0 0 2.00

RTW Retailwinds has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.73%. Given RTW Retailwinds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RTW Retailwinds is more favorable than Cache.

Profitability

This table compares Cache and RTW Retailwinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cache N/A N/A N/A RTW Retailwinds 0.47% 10.95% 3.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of RTW Retailwinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Cache shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of RTW Retailwinds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cache and RTW Retailwinds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cache N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RTW Retailwinds $893.22 million 0.17 $4.23 million $0.15 16.07

RTW Retailwinds has higher revenue and earnings than Cache.

Volatility & Risk

Cache has a beta of -2.32, indicating that its share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTW Retailwinds has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RTW Retailwinds beats Cache on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cache

Cache, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman's specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name. As of August 11, 2014, it operated 239 stores located in 41 states, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RTW Retailwinds

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49. The company sells its merchandise through a network of retail stores, as well as through e-commerce store at nyandcompany.com. As of November 29, 2018, it operated 428 stores in 36 states. The company was formerly known as New York & Company, Inc. and changed its name to RTW Retailwinds, Inc. in November 2018. RTW Retailwinds, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

