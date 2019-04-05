Credit Suisse Group Raises Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Price Target to $77.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.77. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 1,200 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $55,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,969.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 1,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $791,378. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $423,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.