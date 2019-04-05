Cpl Resources (CPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $567.98

Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 567.98 ($7.42) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.19), with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.86).

The firm has a market cap of $142.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

