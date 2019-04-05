Covestro (1COV) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.84 ($69.58).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €53.24 ($61.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 52-week low of €41.42 ($48.16) and a 52-week high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.