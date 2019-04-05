Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Covanta were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Covanta by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 21,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Covanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 216,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Covanta by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Covanta by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on Covanta in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Covanta from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE CVA opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

