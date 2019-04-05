CoStar Group (CSGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $487.38

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $487.38 and last traded at $483.74, with a volume of 4574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $478.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. B. Riley increased their target price on CoStar Group from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up previously from $429.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 55,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $26,188,328.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.31, for a total transaction of $2,243,834.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,419 shares of company stock valued at $31,001,252. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $9,396,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,402,000 after purchasing an additional 266,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,490,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

