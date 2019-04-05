Cortex Price Up 46.1% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. One Cortex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00004876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, DEx.top and Huobi. Cortex has a market cap of $36.61 million and $6.10 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00388913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.01669179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00269301 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OKEx, UEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Huobi, BitForex, DragonEX, CoinEx, Bithumb, DEx.top and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

