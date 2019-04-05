Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,217,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,708,000 after purchasing an additional 805,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,028,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,800,000 after purchasing an additional 838,808 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,224,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,385,000 after purchasing an additional 450,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,210,000 after purchasing an additional 874,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,633,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $34.90. 47,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,063. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In related news, VP Eric S. Musser sold 33,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,132,358.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,059.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,203,480.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,765.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,162,588 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

