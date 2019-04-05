Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Takes $16.40 Million Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 533,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,401,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of AmeriCold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 738,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,516. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $415.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.39%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 38,422,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $1,055,468,355.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

