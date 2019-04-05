Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $24.77 Million Stake in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,637 shares during the period. Ingevity makes up about 1.8% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $24,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $23,420,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 39.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.73. 142,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,071. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $504,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Fortson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,060,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,065. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.22.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

