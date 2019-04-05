Contrasting Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) and The Competition

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INNT) is one of 545 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Innovate Biopharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals N/A -1,207.69% -245.78% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -1,924.27% -103.81% -27.12%

This table compares Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals $4.07 million -$24.16 million -1.81 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $2.19 billion $234.23 million -4.08

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 4478 12850 27431 984 2.54

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,877.40%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 46.84%. Given Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Innovate Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of -3.54, meaning that its stock price is 454% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals competitors beat Innovate Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH). In addition, the company holds rights for INN-329, a formulation of secretin that is used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures that is in Phase III clinical trial. The company has a research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of ASH. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

