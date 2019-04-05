Continental (CON) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €160.00 ($186.05) target price by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CON. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €163.94 ($190.63).

ETR:CON opened at €149.04 ($173.30) on Wednesday. Continental has a one year low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a one year high of €229.60 ($266.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

