Content Neutrality Network Hits Market Capitalization of $11.79 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $11.79 million and $1.35 million worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HADAX, DDEX and CoinEx. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00383020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.01682801 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00267161 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001011 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, UEX, IDEX, DDEX, ABCC, CoinEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

