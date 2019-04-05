Constellation Brands (STZ) Trading 6.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $193.19 and last traded at $191.45. 7,713,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 2,647,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.69.

The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.96.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $140,170.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 106.5% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.6% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.7% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/constellation-brands-stz-trading-6-5-higher-on-strong-earnings.html.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.