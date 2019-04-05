Constellation Brands (STZ) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STZ. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie dropped coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.96.

NYSE:STZ opened at $191.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.7% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,866,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,545,000 after acquiring an additional 59,594 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 42.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 244,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,732,000 after acquiring an additional 72,493 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 85.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

