Connecticut receives $100 million Contribution for Schooling

One of the world’s wealthiest couples will be donating $100 million to support new companies and schooling in a number of the most disadvantaged communities of Connecticut.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s office states Friday’s donation from hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio and his wife, Barbara, is thought to be the greatest to gain the state in its history.

Dalio is the founder of the investment firm Bridgewater Associates and lives in Greenwich.

He says that the money is allowed for areas with higher poverty and prices and will create career paths that encourage kids to stay in school.

The company says with Connecticut matching Dalio’s $100 million plus an additional $100 million, the state intends to leverage the donation into a $300 million investment over five years.