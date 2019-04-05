Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Compass Diversified worth $47,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,734.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 58,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $957.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

