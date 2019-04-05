Comparing Hino Motors (HINOY) & VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (VWDRY)

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hino Motors and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hino Motors pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hino Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hino Motors has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hino Motors and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hino Motors 2.54% 9.12% 4.01% VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 6.75% 22.42% 5.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hino Motors and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hino Motors $16.96 billion 0.29 $462.25 million $8.26 10.50 VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR $11.97 billion 1.52 $807.80 million $1.33 22.13

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hino Motors. Hino Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR beats Hino Motors on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. Its products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks, hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor bus, touring coach, low-floor bus, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T. The company was founded on August 1, 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

