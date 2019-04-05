Comparing Globus Medical (GMED) & GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Globus Medical alerts:

69.3% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Globus Medical and GenMark Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $712.97 million 6.62 $156.47 million $1.67 28.65 GenMark Diagnostics $70.76 million 5.67 -$50.50 million ($0.91) -7.81

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than GenMark Diagnostics. GenMark Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 21.95% 15.22% 13.94% GenMark Diagnostics -71.37% -107.77% -51.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Globus Medical and GenMark Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 1 3 6 0 2.50 GenMark Diagnostics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Globus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $56.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.47%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.13%. Given GenMark Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GenMark Diagnostics is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Summary

Globus Medical beats GenMark Diagnostics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that could be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it provides regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. Further, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Additionally, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.