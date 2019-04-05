Comparing Farfetch (FTCH) & Its Peers

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) is one of 127 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Farfetch to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Farfetch and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch N/A N/A N/A Farfetch Competitors 3.61% 3.16% 2.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Farfetch and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 1 9 0 2.90 Farfetch Competitors 1046 4605 8293 360 2.56

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $28.56, indicating a potential upside of 9.79%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.85%. Given Farfetch’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $602.38 million -$155.57 million -44.08 Farfetch Competitors $2.75 billion $422.62 million 12.64

Farfetch’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Farfetch rivals beat Farfetch on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

