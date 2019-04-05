Comparing Farfetch (FTCH) & Its Competitors

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Farfetch to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Farfetch and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 1 9 0 2.90 Farfetch Competitors 1046 4605 8293 360 2.56

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $28.56, suggesting a potential upside of 9.79%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.85%. Given Farfetch’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch N/A N/A N/A Farfetch Competitors 3.61% 3.16% 2.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $602.38 million -$155.57 million -44.08 Farfetch Competitors $2.75 billion $422.62 million 12.64

Farfetch’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Farfetch competitors beat Farfetch on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

