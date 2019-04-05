Comparing CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (CYRBY) and Cousins Properties (CUZ)

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cousins Properties pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than CYRELA BRAZIL R/S.

Profitability

This table compares CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYRELA BRAZIL R/S -5.22% -2.52% -1.43% Cousins Properties 16.76% 2.81% 1.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Cousins Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CYRELA BRAZIL R/S $820.77 million 2.07 -$29.75 million N/A N/A Cousins Properties $475.21 million 8.58 $79.16 million $0.63 15.38

Cousins Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CYRELA BRAZIL R/S.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats CYRELA BRAZIL R/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CYRELA BRAZIL R/S

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

