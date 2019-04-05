Comparing Braskem (BAK) and Mission Newenergy (MNELF)

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Mission Newenergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Braskem and Mission Newenergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mission Newenergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Braskem pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Mission Newenergy does not pay a dividend. Braskem pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braskem and Mission Newenergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $15.87 billion 0.64 $784.32 million $3.20 7.96 Mission Newenergy N/A N/A -$156.69 million N/A N/A

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Newenergy.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Mission Newenergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem 4.14% 35.61% 3.81% Mission Newenergy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Braskem beats Mission Newenergy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

About Mission Newenergy

Mission NewEnergy Limited, through its interest in FGV Green Energy Sdn Bhd, refines and sells biodiesel in Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

