Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Downgraded by Sandler O’Neill

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by research analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $35.61 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $666.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CAO Leigh Ann Stach sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $251,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,232.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 490.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 47,645 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

