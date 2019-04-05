Commscope (COMM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.02.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Commscope has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Commscope had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Commscope will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $147,479.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $6,614,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Commscope during the first quarter worth $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commscope by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,272,000 after buying an additional 153,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth $29,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commscope by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,187,000 after buying an additional 350,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Commscope by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

