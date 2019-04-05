ColossusXT (COLX) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $6,200.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.02631053 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000358 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00015202 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,174,681,866 coins and its circulating supply is 11,133,640,039 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

