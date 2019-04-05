Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of CLNY opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.57. Colony Capital Inc has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

