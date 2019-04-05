Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

COLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,057. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.71 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 41.12% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 579.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $370,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,158.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,188,500 over the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 863.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,305,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,537 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 347,064 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,759,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 221,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 210,145 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

