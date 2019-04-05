Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Coherus Biosciences worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRS. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,010,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,768 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 41.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,826,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 535,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,627,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,354,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 406,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 406,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $957.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.62.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,720.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

