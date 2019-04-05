Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KOF. Santander cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

