CMC Markets (CMCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 140.83 ($1.84).

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 84.90 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 79.30 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market cap of $244.87 million and a P/E ratio of 7.58.

In other news, insider David Fineberg bought 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($391.85). Also, insider Grant Foley bought 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($391.85).

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

